NavCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,067.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $18,067.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, cfinex, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004254 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052544 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,470,065 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

