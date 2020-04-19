Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $149,772.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005738 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005796 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,240,078 coins and its circulating supply is 15,659,689 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

