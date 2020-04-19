Nebula AI Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $288,494.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.49 or 0.04510235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,903,539,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.