Nectar (NEC) Price Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $628.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033873 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00046988 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.96 or 1.00704971 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000116 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

