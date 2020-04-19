Needham & Company LLC Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $25.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.32. 608,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,761. The firm has a market cap of $404.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466,542 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

