Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Update

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 18,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $422.96 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.54.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

