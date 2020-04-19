Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.74

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $422.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

