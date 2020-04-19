Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.36 on Friday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Neuronetics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

