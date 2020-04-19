Neutrino Dollar Price Down 1% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014011 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $733,354.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00514444 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 10,272,614 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

