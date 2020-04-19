NevaCoin (NEVA) Achieves Market Cap of $5,197.69

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. NevaCoin has a market cap of $5,197.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 243.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,838,275 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

