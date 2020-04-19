Newton (NEW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Newton has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Newton has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.02756432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

