NewYorkCoin Price Down 7.1% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $830,348.32 and approximately $183.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOKOK, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00596224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007491 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, YoBit, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

