Nexo (NEXO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.46 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001506 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. Nexo has a market cap of $60.65 million and $10.46 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Allbit, DDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.