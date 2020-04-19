NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,535.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

