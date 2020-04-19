Next.exchange (NEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,952.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded up 97.9% against the dollar. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $2,952.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.04441245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About Next.exchange

NEXT is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

