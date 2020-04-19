Nexus (NXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Nexus has a total market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $18,201.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

