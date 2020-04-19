Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Argus boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,027,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367,738. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

