Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $208,284.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.02538103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.03273459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00598438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00804024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077413 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00655938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,629,335,326 coins and its circulating supply is 5,803,335,326 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.