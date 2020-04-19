NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.63. 589,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,314. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 18.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.