Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $298,802,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

ED stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

