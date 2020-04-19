Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

