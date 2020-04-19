Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

