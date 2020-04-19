Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.42 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $314.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.82 and a 200-day moving average of $253.13. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $315.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

