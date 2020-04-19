Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

