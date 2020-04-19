Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 146.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $279.02 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

