Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

ILMN stock opened at $316.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,412 shares of company stock worth $2,698,166. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

