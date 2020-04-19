Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

