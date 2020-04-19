Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $75,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 238,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

