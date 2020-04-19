Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,070 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

