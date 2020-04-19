Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 204,491 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

