Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

