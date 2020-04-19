NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.0553

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $77,953.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.02520687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.03245044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00592530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00799222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00076780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00649315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

