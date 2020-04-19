NKN Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One NKN token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and BCEX. NKN has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.02798414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031938 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork.

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitrue, BCEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

