Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 158,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 87,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,507,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

