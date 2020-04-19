NOIA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $39,565.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.04514839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005318 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008743 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,855,657 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

