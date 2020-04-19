NoLimitCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $641.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $313,499.54 and approximately $641.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004809 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 143.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,477,519 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

