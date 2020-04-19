Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.17. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

