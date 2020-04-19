Norges Bank Invests $19.41 Million in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,242,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,413,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.12% of Veoneer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth $195,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veoneer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Veoneer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

NYSE VNE opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $837.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.52. Veoneer Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

