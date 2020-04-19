Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,128,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,471,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. State Street Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Uniti Group by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 148,708 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 1,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Uniti Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $993.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

