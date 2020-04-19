Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

