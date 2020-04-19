Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Novocure stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. 754,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,644. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Novocure has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,538 shares of company stock worth $5,819,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

