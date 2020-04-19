Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 5,797,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.