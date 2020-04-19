NULS Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. NULS has a total market cap of $19.20 million and $6.08 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.02758292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,858,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,781,364 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, ChaoEX, DragonEX, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

