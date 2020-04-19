Numeraire Reaches Market Cap of $55.14 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $55.14 million and $1.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $22.81 or 0.00315900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.02742973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00226195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,417,708 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

