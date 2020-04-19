Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Meridian Bancorp worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 37,240 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBSB. TheStreet lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

EBSB opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $526.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

