Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,503 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $27.30 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $683.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

