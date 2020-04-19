Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

BECN stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

