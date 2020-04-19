Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,871,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE AMG opened at $62.95 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

