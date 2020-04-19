Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Innoviva worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Innoviva by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 183,248 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.10 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

