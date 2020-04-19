Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Globant worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Globant by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $103.02 on Friday. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

